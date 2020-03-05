jamie-o’hara-points-out-why-wayne-rooney-would-be-mistaken-to-celebrate-against-manchester-united-following-derby-captain’s-surprise-claim

Jamie O’Hara has taken concern with Wayne Rooney’s surprise declare that he will rejoice if he scores for Derby versus Manchester United on Thursday night.

Rooney, the Red Devils’ all-time document goalscorer, faces his former aspect in the FA Cup fifth-spherical as his new club Derby host the Premier League giants at Satisfaction Park – with total commentary of the match reside on talkSPORT!

AFP – Getty Rooney is a Manchester United legend right after a stellar 13-12 months spell at Outdated Trafford

Requested whether he will celebrate if he scores versus United, the 34-yr-previous advised talkSPORT: “Of program, I’m a Derby County participant.

“I know this activity indicates a good deal to the admirers, to the gamers, to the staff right here, and of class I’ll celebrate.”

Footballers have taken numerous different techniques to scoring in opposition to their former clubs down the a long time and it’s a constant matter of discussion.

Getty Visuals – Getty Adebayor with one of the most legendary celebrations in Premier League history

At a single end of the spectrum, who could fail to remember Emmanuel Adebayor’s well known 100-lawn dash and electricity slide in entrance of the Arsenal fans in 2009 when he scored for Person Metropolis towards the Gunners.

Then you have received Frank Lampard’s non-celebration in opposition to Chelsea in 2014, when he appeared nearly upset to score in opposition to his beloved Blues.

And O’Hara suggests Rooney would be mistaken to celebrate, boasting the Male United legend pitfalls coming across as disrespectful to his former club or else.

Getty Photographs – Getty Wayne Rooney’s Derby choose on Manchester United in the FA Cup – you can hear to the match Reside on talkSPORT!

“I imagine it’s honest enough him stating he desires Derby to earn, but I never consider he need to celebrate if he scores,” the previous Tottenham midfielder advised the Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast.

“For Rooney, he’s a legend at Manchester United. He’s scored a large amount of plans for them and specified them some amazing recollections.

“So I imagine it’s just a respect factor there.”

You can listen to full commentary of Derby vs Man United in the FA Cup fifth-round Dwell on talkSPORT, kick-off 7: 45pm