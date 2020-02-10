Jamie O’Hara recalls the story of forgetting an important piece of equipment in Portsmouth, just like Djibril Sidibe and his Everton sock

Jamie O’Hara knew exactly what Everton’s full-back Djibril Sidibe was going through when he had an awkward moment on Saturday.

The television cameras held him when he tried to take off his sock, only to find that it wasn’t there.

Djibril Sidibe’s face was red when he realized he was only wearing a sock

He had to storm down the tunnel to find him before he could continue while the Toffees had to play with ten men when Theo Walcott got off injured.

Fortunately, Carlo Ancelotti’s side had no negative impact when they won 3-1.

It can happen to the best of us if we forget something important and Jamie O’Hara from talkSPORT reveals that he was guilty of doing something similar to the Everton man.

“I remember being on the bench, I think it was Portsmouth, but I don’t remember who we played against and I came back from an injury,” he said at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“I sat on the bench, warmed up in my tracksuit bottoms, went back in and obviously went out quickly. I sat on the bench and someone was injured. I think it was Avram Grant who said,” Jamie , it’s your turn, we need you. “

“So I jumped on, put on my shirt and took off my training pants, and I don’t have any shorts on.”

“So I’m gone,” Gaff, hold out. I don’t have shorts. I whipped my butt and went to the kit man and said “I don’t have shorts”.

“He got the replacement blood shorts out, so I had to jump into my shorts and keep running.

“I just remember how I took off my pants and he (Avram Grant) looked at me and said,” He’s not wearing shorts. “