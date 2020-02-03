Jamie O’Hara revealed the inside story when Robbie Keane hit Edgar Davids in Tottenham training – Bang

What happened when Edgar Davids and Robbie Keane collided on the Tottenham training ground?

Martin Jol, the former Spurs boss, announced a few years ago that his two former players had once taken a punch, despite receiving the following warning: “If you start a fight, I will take you”.

Few details of the incident have come to light, except for the fact that the fight took place shortly after David’s move from Internazionale to Tottenham, after successfully completing spells with Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Milan and Ajax.

Getty Images – Getty

Edgar Davids joined Spurs in 2005 and spent a year and a half in North London

This meant that Dutch legend clashed with Ireland’s top scorer Keane when he was boxing and regularly training in the ring.

Really great timing for David, right?

But what really happened on the Spurs training ground that day? Well, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara was co-organizer of talkSPORT’s sports breakfast on Monday.

“I’ll tell you who had a bit of it – Robbie Keane,” said O’Hara. “I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids.

“We were at training and Davids came from Inter Milan and thought he was the knee of the bee. He thought he was the man and the captain and everything, but everyone understood that Robbie Keane was the captain in Tottenham at the time.

“I remember he gave it to Keano in training and they had a barn, and I think he tried to go up to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just kindled it, damn it!

“He just left, bang – a blow. Path.

“Then Davids just got up and left – and that’s it.

“He came the next day like” Tomorrow, Robbie … “

“Everyone knew – you can’t mess with Keano. The thing about him was that if he changed, he would get you out right away.”

Listen to Jamie O’Hara tell the whole story on talkSPORT.