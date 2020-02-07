Jamie Oliver plans to renew his wedding vows with his wife after 20 years of marriage – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50511%

% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50512%

WENN / Lia Toby

Regarding the special ceremony scheduled for June, the famous chef says it is an opportunity to show their gratitude to the people he and Jools love most.

Up News Info –

The famous chef Jamie Oliver He is preparing to celebrate 20 years of marriage by organizing another marriage.

The television star and his wife Jools will renew their vows during a special ceremony in June when they are accompanied by around 100 guests, including their five children.

% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50513 %% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50514%

“My wife and I will remarry (sic),” Oliver tells People.com.

% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50515%

% MINIFYHTMLfc47318c3d3b14370733141b1c2ac50516%

“I’m going to cook a great meal, maybe people try to get drunk at night, especially a small disco. My wife likes to dance.”

“It is not so much about family structures, aunts and uncles that our wedding was about,” he adds. “It’s just about the people we love the most; our neighbor and our dearest. It’s an opportunity to bring everyone together to say & # 39; Thanks & # 39 ;.”

The personal milestone continues in a difficult time for Oliver, after his empire of restaurants in the UK collapsed and his company entered the administration last year (2019).

Reflecting on the difficult period, he says, “I think we are in an era where we are truly thankful for happiness, health and all the things that really matter.”

Next article



Gayle King absent in & # 39; CBS this morning & # 39; after shading the net by Kobe Bryant’s questions