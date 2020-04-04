Jamie Oliver reveals that quarantine of the coronavirus with his children is chaos

Jamie Oliver and his family are in the quarantine chaos (photo: GC Images)

Jamie Oliver revealed that being with his wife and children, “chaos” reigned when closing the coronavirus.

The 44-year-old chef currently teaches his children at home Poppy, 18 years old, Daisy, 16 years old, Petals, 11 years old, Buddha, nine years old and River, three while filming his cooking program.

“I mean with five children that I’m not going to lie, it’s chaos!” Said Adelaide Now. “We try to maintain a routine routine and perform many activities.

“We went a little old school and did things like playing Connect 4, and we even made t-shirts with dyed ties.”

He mentioned his wife, Jools, who cleaned a lot, and some of his children liked to cook, to Jamie’s great joy.

“Jools deals with overdrive cleaning and (son) Buddy helps me in the kitchen – he loves it,” he told the TV head.

That's a lot of home school to go through

Meanwhile, Jamie has recently had to abandon his film crew as part of the Keep Cooking and Carry On cooking program.

Due to social distance guidelines, the star began filming her phone and family lock laws.

He started the series last month, seeing the chef give a handful of easy recipes for viewers at home.

By updating his followers on Instagram about the news, the star took to Instagram with a video showing his current situation.

“Hi guys, I hope you are well,” he said, “We quickly turned the Keep Cooking and Carry series from last week. Three-month work in three days.

“Of course, now the government has said that we must stay at home, so we do it. And now we will be doing the second season, as we expected, we never planned it in our home. “

