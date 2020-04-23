Jamie Otis, who was married to a blind woman at the beginning of her pregnancy, is in tears after being diagnosed with a coronavirus.

Married to At At Sight Jamie Otis The stress of becoming pregnant during a coronavirus epidemic is really felt.

He took on the role of a reality TV personality Instagram On Wednesday, she shared a tearful video of herself sitting in her car after being tested for COVID-19 at a driving test center. While most pregnancies are expected to be tumultuous, the world is becoming more and more anxious as Otis prepares to have her second child with her husband. Doug HechnerBayna.

Related: 14-year-old Chris Cuomo’s COVID-19 diagnosis revealed: ‘My heart is hurting’.

With extra tears, Jamie told his followers that he had been so stupid that he had cried so much lately.

“It’s really funny,” she said. These days I’m always crying and I feel so stupid. I do not know why, everything seems to be fine. But I was created now. But am I okay? I don’t know. “

However, Otis said the COVID-19 test, which included a cotton swab on his nose, was very painful and aroused all the emotions associated with its timing.

In fact, it wipes a lot and it hurts terribly. I said, “Okay, God, how can I have a baby if I can’t wipe my nose up?” related to this. I feel tired of my husband and daughter. I’m impatient and I just don’t know how to calm F and refresh my brain. It’s not what I want to be or what I want to have. “

The undergraduate sent a test clip to share his IG story, allowing users to experience something difficult with him.

Very good! / (c) Jamie Otis / Instagram

The 33-year-old described himself as a “nightmare” but “trying to be positive and balanced.”

“I’m really in pain and I feel like a worm,” he said. Because other women were worse than that. I’m spraying everything here. ”

The respondent’s mother was a registered nurse but pleaded guilty to not being able to work on the front line to help sick patients, but it would be appropriate to check that her baby was safe right now.

“Fortunately, I am very happy to have a CHILD WITHOUT HEALTH. (I’m breathing all over this pregnancy.) I LOVE it so I have to keep a quarantine regime at home and die to help others get sick. Honestly, I’m an RN, but I have to help there, but I’m safe. It is believed to be pregnant, but * many * pregnant women enter the battle zone every day! They are real heroes !!!! ⁣ ”

But in this case, being a hero means helping to stop the spread of the virus! She is doing just that so that she can get tested, stay home, and stay healthy until the baby is born.

Related: ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd coronavirus ‘Animal God’s Way.’

The reality star and her husband first announced their childhood in September after Jamie had several miscarriages. The couple are already the parents of a 2-year-old girl Henley I’m going to have a son now. Otis plans to give birth at home because of the low risk of pregnancy, but the stake size remains high, despite all the couple’s difficulties.

He said to himself, “I don’t want to pretend I’m lucky to be a complete MESS,” but ended his message by supporting all the mothers in their current positions.

“If you’re a pregnant mom worrying about everything now, feel emotionally – girl, I’m POSSIBLE. I’m here for you if you need ventilation. We’ll get through it all! One step at a time!”

Do you know him fully (below):

Wait, gurl !!

(Through photos Jamie Otis / Instagram)