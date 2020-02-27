Jamie Vardy believes for others like Roberto Firmino despite goal drought, says Brendan Rodgers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb2011af62e1f9c7c589134e34570b7dd11%

Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored for Leicester City since December 21

Brendan Rodgers has compared the role that Jamie Vardy has been playing for Leicester City with the use of Roberto Firmino in Liverpool.

Vardy started the Premier League season in good form, leading the scoring lists with 17 goals in 18 games, but now he has spent seven games without a goal.

Meanwhile, Leicester in third place has achieved only three victories in nine league games since Vardy’s last goal, which occurred in a 3-1 loss to champion Manchester City on December 21.

Rodgers backed Vardy to rediscover his form against the goal, but says his overall contribution to the team should not be overlooked, citing Firmino’s appreciation in Liverpool as a similar example.

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season

“I have no doubt that he will get the goals and it’s a matter of time,” Rodgers told reporters before Friday’s game in Norwich City, live live. Sky Sports Premier League.

“Sometimes you have a career like that … don’t force it, don’t push.”

“If you need 65 goals to get where you want to be, it is not good to have a striker with 40 when others cannot contribute, it is a team responsibility.”

“Look at Roberto Firmino in Liverpool: he has scored 10 (eight in the Premier League), but look at his influence and what he gives and allows the other players … with Jamie, when he’s not scoring, he’s creating space for others “. “

