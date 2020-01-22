Jamie Vardy ‘decides’ on the international future in the Euro 2020 injury crisis when England makes Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford sweat

Jamie Vardy is said to not make a comeback in England despite long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

The 33-year-old retired from international service after the 2018 World Cup due to a lack of opportunities, but could be the first choice No. 9 when he returns.

Getty – Contributor

Vardy scored seven goals for England in 26 games

Kane and Rashford are expected to be out for three months, and English coach Gareth Southgate will get going before this year’s European Championship.

The Three Lions boss will definitely get along without the pair in the friendly against Italy and Denmark in March.

Vardy is in the shape of his life right now, with 17 goals he’s the Premier League top scorer this season.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the Leicester striker is not convinced of his chances once Kane and Rashford become available.

“It is highly unlikely,” said a newspaper source.

Getty Images – Getty

Rashford has a double tension break in the back

“Jamie has retired due to a lack of opportunities and would be convinced that the situation would not be the same if he came back.”

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is expected to take the lead for England in preparation for this summer tournament, while Southampton striker Danny Ings could be called on given his recent form.

Southgate, who didn’t close the door on Vardy’s return, could also be tempted by Manchester United’s teenager Mason Greenwood.