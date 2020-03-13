Jamie xx and The Avalanches announced a concert in Australia in favor of climate change

Jamie xx returned to Australia to next week in Sydney to call a special, one-off concert in favor of climate change – “No Coal Zone”.

For the British musician joined The Avalanches, who recently returned with a new single “We Will Always Love You”, as well as The Midnight Juggernauts, who will make me his first public appearance and performance for almost six years.

Heaps Gay and Friends, Ptwiggs DeepFaith and will also play. In addition, the film will be reflected Prythara Brand and Jonathan obstacles “four worlds.”

The concert is for the benefit of ClientEarth, a global charity that helps fight the polluting industries like the coal industry, and attracts national governments to account.

“I have spent much time in Australia over the past decade, and every time I come, I am inspired to make music I have always been amazed by its spectacular nature, unsurpassed friendliness of its people and the quality of a jerk, -. Jamie said in a press communication.

“The loss he had experienced, was a blow to the whole world, so feel good just to go back this year and help raise money through this game.”

Robbie Chater with Lavigne said it was time to “fight for change and for what is right.” “Successive governments have broken the putting into service several interests before the welfare of all of us”, – he added.

“No coal zone” will be held on Saturday, March 14, in Sydney Gordon Hall. Tickets are available from 10 am on Wednesday, March 4, from “Secret Sounds”.