Jamming and Kashmir opposition parties demand release of 3 ex-CMs – India news reports

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded the release of all political detainees, including three former chief ministers. Heads have remained in custody since August 2019, when the Center repealed Article 370 and deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

“There is an increasing attack on democratic norms, fundamental rights and civil liberties for citizens,” a joint statement by opposition leaders said. “As a result, disagreement not only stifles, but dampens ways to increase critical voices.”

“Nothing shows this to be more appropriate than the permanent detention of the three former Jammu and Kashmir chiefs for more than seven months,” the statement said.

“There is nothing in the records so far of these three leaders who could believe the false and selfish claim of Modi’s government that they posed a threat to public security at J&K or that they threatened national interests through their activities,” opposition leaders said in a statement.

Three chief ministers – Nationalist Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and Mufti of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba – were detained under preventive detention at their homes in Srinagar. There were requests from their parties to release these politicians.

NC leader Akbar Lone had earlier said that the continued detention of these leaders had created a “dangerous vacuum”, reversing all gains in the last two decades by denying mainstream politics in Kashmir.

Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of Omar Abdullah, even petitioned the Supreme Court seeking the release of the former Chief Minister. The habeas corpus petition requires the physical presence of Abdullah.

The center has gradually sacked Valley leaders, but the three chief ministers are still in custody. Three NC leaders and one PDP were released in February this year, almost six months after being detained. Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Mohd Shafi were released from the MLA halls in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir administrations.

Several politicians were released in January this year.

