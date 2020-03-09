Jammu woman who fled hospital tests positive for coronavirus, 400 people under surveillance

Government hospital officials wear masks as precautionary measures for COVID-19 coronavirus at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar in Jammu on Thursday. | ANI

Srinagar: A 63-year old woman, who had recently traveled to Iran, has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The resident of Jammu’s Sarwal area, who hails from Kargil region of Ladakh Union territory, had fled from the hospital last week along with a male patient.

Both were admitted in the isolation ward of the government medical college in Jammu and were brought back to the facility by the administration, following which their samples were sent for testing to Pune.

While the male patient’s test, according to officials, has yielded negative results, the woman has tested positive and is now receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The male patient, who hails from Satwari area of Jammu, had traveled to South Korea recently and is still under observation.

However 400 people from Satwari and Sarwal areas of Jammu are now officially under surveillance, senior government officials told ThePrint. These individuals are suspected to have come in contact with the two patients during the time they were outside the hospital’s isolation ward.

“#COVID19 Situation under watch; 400 under surveillance in Satawari and Sarwal areas of Jammu. Anganwadi centers in these areas closed till March 31,” tweeted government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Officials said a second woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia, was admitted in GMC hospital Doda Sunday and kept under observation in an isolation ward.

Concerns over people concealing their symptoms

Authorities in J&K are also concerned about people concealing their symptoms. Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Choudhary issued an appeal on social media saying, “People who returned to #Srinagar from Iran, Italy or Republic of Korea, since 21 Feb, pl contact our helpline No 9419028251 for your own safety and that of others around you. Meanwhile we are reaching out as per available list”.(sic)

In another tweet the DC said, “There are apprehensions about some people not disclosing actual travel history which makes the job cumbersome and poses a serious threat. Pl spread the word for voluntary reporting. Regular announcement done at airport”.

Officials also added that the government has set up self-declaration counters in Jammu, Srinagar, Katra, Lakhanpur and lower Munda areas where people can get themselves checked.

One source said a senior government official attempted to sneak in his son who is studying abroad and had recently returned to Srinagar.

“We are appealing to the people of J&K to cooperate with us and not conceal your symptoms. They will only end up harming themselves and their loved ones, a senior government official said.

Senior government officials said that a coronavirus testing lab, the first in J&K, has been set up at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, after necessary training was imparted to the staff.

Two more testing labs, one each in GMC Jammu and Srinagar, are likely to start functioning from Wednesday. Officials added that as of now no cases are under surveillance in Kashmir region of the UT.

Last Saturday, as a precautionary measure, authorities announced that all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts will be closed until 31 March. Furthermore, all biometric attendance in J&K has been suspended as a preventive mechanism. The J&K government had also issued an advisory last week, asking people,social and political organisations to avoid mass gatherings.

