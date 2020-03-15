Jan Vertonghen’s relatives robbed at knifepoint

Tottenham are supporting Jan Vertonghen just after his family members had been robbed at knifepoint although he was absent on Champions League responsibility.

Vertonghen was aspect of the squad that travelled to Germany for the previous-16 second leg with RB Leipzig on Tuesday when four thieves carrying balaclavas raided his property.

They ended up armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two young children were unharmed.

The Belgium defender is noted to have been manufactured informed of the incident in the course of the 3- defeat in Leipzig and manager Jose Mourinho was noticed consoling him at full-time.

A Spurs spokesperson claimed: “We have been supporting Jan and his family members as a result of this terribly traumatic time.

“We really encourage any individual who has any information and facts to occur ahead to assistance the police with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement added: “Police have been known as to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a theft.

“Officers attended. It was reported four guys putting on balaclavas, armed with knives, had pressured entry to the house and stolen a range of objects before leaving.

“Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene right before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries proceed.”

Everyone with information and facts that could support law enforcement is questioned to simply call 101, referencing: CAD 7358/10March.