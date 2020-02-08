Jandakot Mann Hit Run Exiting Uber Ride WA News

A man was seriously injured leaving an Uber ride outside his Jandakot home.

The 22-year-old was dropped off on Solomon Road last night when a passing car stopped him when he got out.

“When crossing the street, he was hit by a motor vehicle that sustained serious injuries,” said Andy McDonald, chief detective at 9News.

When his family rushed out to see what the fuss was, they found the victim dead on the street when the driver of the car hurried away.

Today, the investigators examined the crime scene, which consisted of blood stains and skid marks at a height of 20 meters.

“We encourage the driver of the vehicle that hit the young man to move forward as quickly as possible,” said Detective McDonald.

Anyone with information to assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800 333 000.