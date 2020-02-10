Jane Fonda recycles an old dress for this year’s Oscars after she has stopped shopping – Up News Info

Grace and Frankie Star Jane Fonda presented the Oscar for best film at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, and the 82-year-old girl recycled a dress she wore in 2014 at the Cannes film festival. The 82-year-old woman has held her fire exercises in Washington DC in recent months and promised in November that she would not buy more clothes.

According to page six, Fonda told the crowd on Capitol Hill during a November 1 protest that changing their shopping habits is one of the ways people can fight climate change.

“We really don’t need to continue shopping. We should not try to buy our identity. We don’t need more things, “so I have to walk on the road too. So I’m not going to buy more clothes,” Fonda said.

The actress again wore a bright red dress with long sleeves from Eli Saab to present the Oscar for best photo parasite, and wore the red jacket that he said would be his last purchase of clothing. Fonda wore that red coat several times during the Friday fire exercises and even took him to prison when he was arrested.

At the Oscars, Fonda also wore a short gray wig in a pixie-cut style over her natural blonde hair to the chin.

In addition to Fonda, Elizabeth Banks wore a red Badgley Mischka dress that she wore for the first time in 2004 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Banks posted a photo on Instagram and she wrote in the caption: “It’s beautiful and fitting … why wouldn’t you use it again?”

the The Hunger Games Star added that he was wearing the dress to raise global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism, since it addresses many political issues such as climate change, ocean pollution, production and consumption, and work. and the women.

The best actress nominee, Saoirse Ronan, wore a black Gucci dress and personalized lavender that was reused from her BAFTA dress she wore two weeks ago, which was also made with scraped satin.

The winner of the best actor, Joaquin Phoenix, who joined Fonda during his Fire Drill Friday protests, also wore the same tuxedo during the awards season and spoke passionately about environmental issues during his many acceptance speeches.

