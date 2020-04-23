Jane Fonda was shocked to be hosted on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” for this reason.

Jane Fonda is certainly a lively story with multiple awards and titles to her credit. The actress, who is an experienced actress, a former fashion model and currently a political activist, recently received the host-seat of America’s famous ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Jane Fonda was part of the third episode of the celebrity game show, which she played to raise money for her organization Fire Drill Fridays. This organization actively works to carry out pro-ecological activities and works towards healing Mother Nature.

Jane was liked by many viewers, there was a certain section that slammed the elderly actress on social media for calling her Hanoi Jane Fonda.

Well, what’s surprising now is that this hate era towards Fonda was preceded. Well, it all started in 1972 where U.S. forces were at war with North and South Vietnam 10 Terrible. However, the lack of progress in the war led to widespread protests across the United States, and this is at a time when his stardom is at its peak, supporting the anti-war movement.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Jane decided to visit North Vietnam, one of the most controversial trips an actor has ever made. This is where Jane Fonda earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” for herself. Not only that, Jane also urged the US Air Force not to attack non-bombing military targets in Vietnam.

Jane appeared on several Vietnamese radio programs, featuring a special picture of herself sitting on an anti-aircraft in Hanoi, which made her look like she was ready to shoot an American aircraft even if she was an American herself.

Some hate messages on Twitter for Jane Fonda’s appearance on the set of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”:

“Hanoi wants to be Jane Fonda’s millionaire.” American traitors begin to play TV games like Vietnam vets.

“Jane Fonda is the one who wants to be a millionaire and she is incredibly embarrassed. She also said that she is not the first to do anything. I think she forgot to be the first American to sit in a communist tank in support of the enemy in the Vietnam War.”

“This potential ID watch @ wants to be a millionaire for ABCNetwork if it weren’t for the Liberal Turd List: Jane F *** Fonda ?! Really? Kimmel ?! Fake! CNN’s Anderson Cooper … What a bunch of puck!”

While that is definitely a lot of hate to do for many years. Let us know what you think about the full episode in our comments section below.

