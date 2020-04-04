Jane Fonda’s TikTok workout routine is all the exercise Inspo you need

You’ve done all the yoga videos YouTube offers, you’ve finally found out how to pigeon pose, and now you’re looking for something else that fires your socially distant workouts. Sometimes the inspiration comes from unexpected places – like hitherto unpowered social media platforms, or the 1980s. If you needed a new training program unrelated to Kanye West, Jane Fonda is now on TikTok, The Cut reports, submitting her exercise routine and a social justice signature.

The 82-year-old actor and icon who wears a home workout bodysuit is now dedicated to sharing her aerobics-inspired calistica from home. In the midst of social distancing (or “relative succession,” in Fonda’s words), you may find it difficult to practice every day. But with an adorable amount of self-worthless magic (“Google Me,” she advises younger viewers, while emoji arrows appear on the screen every time she raises her leg “up … and down”), Fonda might just be the reason finally You give in, take down TikTok and practice, all at the same time.

“There are too many workouts happening right now on TV and computers,” she tells TikTok viewers and Instagram alike, “but what I really want you to do is work with me for the planet.” Because of the global emergency of climate change, Fonda is asking viewers (accompanied by a flashing series of begging emojis) to join her every Friday at 11 PM PST for a combination of 1980s training and #FireDrillFriday. The hashtag refers to a series of demonstrations conducted in Washington, DC, On Friday talk about global warming.

If you want to protest climate change from your couch and get your blood pumping, then drop your leg warmers (though really, nowadays everything is optional for pants), download TikTok and use 2020 social media to travel back to the aerobic era. VHS tapes. If you’re nervous that you’re too old and un-cool to use TikTok, take comfort in the fact that Fonda’s first trip to the platform opens when she calls it “the TikTok.” You may find that you fit better than you thought you would.