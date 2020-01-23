Janel Parrish shares an emotional moment with the filming of “To all the boys” | Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Lana Condor, Sarayu Blue, to all the boys I loved before

Thu 23 January 2020 at 12:01 pm

Janel Parrish gives an overview of some of his last moments on the set of To all the boys: always and forever, Lara Jean.

The 31-year-old actress went to her Instagram to share a video with co-stars Lana Condor and Anna Cathcart while waiting for the film to be wrapped.

The trio can be seen holding hands with a second Sarayu Blue, which fortunately provides a joyful moment on the sad occasion.

“We found images of us waiting for the sad words” which are a film “to be called during the shooting of the third film @toalltheboysnetflix … which made me miss my ladies! Fortunately, we will be back together (and on your screens) on February 12 in #psistillloveyou on @netflix! This video made me LOL… wait for it 😂 “, Janel captioned video.

