Janelle Monae suffered from mercury poisoning after eating pescatarian

Janelle Monae has revealed how they suffered from mercury poisoning after inadvertently going overboard with their newly introduced pescatarian diet.

Make Me Feel singer is said to have thrown red meat overboard and started on the fish diet to take advantage of health benefits, including the effects of omega-3 acids in preventing clogged arteries.

However, Monae did not notice that consuming excessive amounts of certain types of fish, such as tuna and swordfish, can prove harmful because of their higher mercury content.

“I started feeling my mortality,” they said to The Cut.

It comes after Monae revealed in a new interview last month that they are non-binary.

In a previous interview, Monaé said that they identify as both bisexual and pansexual.

Monáe revealed that they originally identified themselves as bisexual, adding that they “read about pansexuality and expressed themselves like” Oh, these are things I identify with as well “.

In November 2019, Monae also reported on “He’s a Tramp” from Disney’s live action remake of the classic “Lady and the Tramp”.

The blues-inspired song is part of the new live action remake soundtrack in which Monáe expresses the character of Peg the Pekingese.