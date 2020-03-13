Ja’Net DuBois ‘Good Times’ Star Jazz Legend Cab Calloway, Family Claims

exclusive

Ja’Net DuBoisThe family ‘reveals a mysterious truth about the “Good Time” star – his biological father is no other jazz legend Cab Calloway … or so they believed.

It’s become a showbiz mystery, really … one that began when Ja’Net’s death certificate was released this week in L.A. County. The document, obtained by TMZ, lists his father Cab – and says he is also known as Jeannette T. Calloway-DuBois.

This is interesting because, in addition to acting, Ja’Net is a singer. He wrote and sang the theme song of “The Jeffersons” … thinking the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

In case you didn’t know, Calloway’s swing time, singing and dancing, helped put Harlem’s famous Cotton Club on the map in the 1930s.

However, before anyone ever starts writing history … there is an argument. Every online bio for Ja’Net lists his father Gordon Dubois and his mother Lillian Gouedy. His mother’s name was the same as the death certificate, but G. Dubois nothing in the document.

Ja’Net’s daughter provided the information for death certificate, and if we asked him to explain, he would just say that Gordon married Lillian and was “instrumental” in raising Ja’Net. Basically, a father.

Today, Cab died in 1994, but his land has no information on the alleged connection. The source told TMZ .. “While we are deeply grateful for Ja’Net DuBois’s long and successful career, the Calloway Estate has not added much to this document with many flaws and has not been explained. “

For example, the land points out that there are many birth places and dates of birth listed online for Ja’Net. We were told they would be open to a conversation with his family if there were “things that could compel them to confirm” their claim.

Translation: Ball in court of the Dubois family today.