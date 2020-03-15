Ja’Net DuBois Loved ones Thinks Taxi Calloway Is Her Father

(L-R): Ja’net DuBois arrives at the “First-Ever” Wager Comedy Awards on September 28, 2004, in Pasadena, California. Taxi Calloway, jazz bandleader, opening a folio of songs. Photo: Amanda Edwards (Getty Illustrations or photos), Categorical Newspapers (Getty Images)

There appear to be some issues arising in regard to Ja’Net DuBois’ lineage.

On Thursday, TMZ documented DuBois’ induce of death, confirming the late star died from cardiac arrest. Even so, it appears to be like like there was another little bit of uncovered details on the death certification that raises eyebrows. DuBois’ family believes the late actress’ birth father was jazz legend Cabell “Cab” Calloway III.

Certainly, that Cab Calloway, the “Hi Prince of Hi-De-Ho,” who notably intersected jazz with vaudeville in the swing era. A well-liked vocalist, Calloway mastered the art of scat singing and was a popular frequenter at the famous Cotton Club in Harlem.

If real, the singing genes are naturally potent as DuBois, most normally remembered for her part as “Willona Woods” on Very good Periods was also a singer, famously singing the concept track to The Jeffersons.

But we’ll have to hold out a little bit ahead of we obtain affirmation, as there are some discrepancies.

TMZ additional studies:

Even so, before anyone begins rewriting background… here’s a dispute. Each on-line bio for Ja’Net lists her dad was Gordon Dubois and her mom was Lillian Gouedy. Her mom’s identify is the same on the loss of life certification, but Mr. Dubois is nowhere on the doc.

Ja’Net’s daughter furnished the info for the loss of life certification, and when we asked her to clarify, she would only say Gordon was married to Lillian and “instrumental” in boosting Ja’Net. Generally, a stepfather.

Now, Cab died in 1994, but his estate has no clue about the alleged relationship. The estate tells TMZ .. “While we have a fantastic appreciation for Ja’Net DuBois’ lengthy and effective profession, the Calloway Estate has practically nothing to increase to this solitary doc that has various mistakes and no verification.”

For occasion, the estate points out there are numerous birthplaces and beginning dates detailed on the web for Ja’Net. We’re informed they’d be open up to a conversation with her spouse and children if there were any “compelling details to substantiate” their claim.

DuBois died unexpectedly in her slumber on February 17. The certification attained by TMZ also notes she was struggling from both equally peripheral vascular and persistent kidney illnesses for several years and that hypertension could have been a contributing aspect to her dying.