[Ja’net DuBois, star of “Fantastic Times,quot, dies at seventy four – Up News Info Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – Actress and singer Ja’net DuBois, most effective regarded for her part as Willona Woods in the vintage Up News Details comedy “Very good Periods,” died. She was 74 years aged.

Glendale police explained they gained a report on DuBois’s dying Monday night, the Related Push described. He appeared to have died from organic triggers and there was no ongoing investigation.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson in “Great Situations,” claimed he acquired of DuBois’s dying on Tuesday from the actress’s daughter, the Connected Press claimed.

Outside of her position in “Fantastic Periods,” DuBois was also the singer driving the legendary tune, “Movin & # 39 On Up,” from “The Jeffersons.”

He commenced his vocation in the theater, the place he appeared in Broadway productions of “Golden Boy,quot and “A Raisin in the Sunlight,” according to a biography on his site.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete lamented the loss of the star on Twitter, expressing “she followed her like a puppy dog.”

Devastated upon listening to the unexpected dying of the legendary Ja & # 39 Net Dubois 💔

We all appreciate her as beloved Willona in #Very good situations. I have to perform with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her like a puppy dog. She shared a lot of knowledge. I loved her and will overlook her incredibly a lot pic.twitter.com/YzBcuE73nv – Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 18, 2020

DuBois’s film credits include the “Diary of a Mad Housewife,quot from 1970, “I’m going to give you a blow,quot and “Charlie’s Angels: at whole speed.” It was also credited in several other films as diverse as “Primary Instinct,quot, “Future Friday,quot and “Tropical Thunder,quot

DuBois was co-founder of the Pan African Film Competition, which has exhibited films aimed at advertising larger cultural understanding of people today of African descent given that 1992. The Los Angeles pageant runs until eventually Sunday.

According to TMZ, DuBois is survived by a few kids.

