Jang Hyuk and Sooyoung of the generation of girls formally partner to find a killer in “Tell me what you saw”

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” raises anticipation with new shots!

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a thriller about a genius profiler named Oh Hyun Jae who lost everything (Jang Hyuk) and a detective with a photographic memory named Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung from Girls’ Generation) while they work together to track down a serial killer.

With the reappearance of the mint candy, which is a clue to the signature of a mysterious serial killer, Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young are forced to come together to solve the case. The two characters have their own painful past, Oh Hyun Jae loses his fiancé as well as his ability to walk in an explosion caused by the serial killer and Cha Soo Young witnessing the death of his mother in which no one believed.

In the last photos, Cha Soo Young visits Oh Hyun Jae in his secret hiding place. The two seem thoughtful and resolute, and it seems that they are considering cooperating with each other on this matter. The images add anticipation to their investigative synergies.

In the last episode, Cha Soo Young faced a suspect who could be responsible for the murder of Kang Seung Hwan (Kim Heung Rae). The key point will be whether Cha Soo Young will be able to get him out of his memory with his special ability or not.

The production team commented, “As the teamwork of Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young begins in the future, they will quickly address the truth of the murder surrounding” The Guy “. We hope you will make inferences (on the case) with these two. “

The third episode of “Tell me what you saw” will be released on February 8 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

