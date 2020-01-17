Jang Hyuk compares his characters in “Tell me what you saw” and “Voices”

Jang Hyuk talked about his new role in “Tell me what you saw”!

This next OCN drama is a suspense thriller about the genius profiler Oh Hyun Jae, who lost everything, and detective Cha Soo Young, who has a photographic memory, as they work together to track down a serial killer.

On January 17, Jang Hyuk participated in an interview to share his thoughts on his character, Oh Hyun Jae. The actor previously played the character Oh Jin Hyuk in the 2017 thriller “Voice”, which reached the highest audience ratings in OCN history.

Three years later, Jang Hyuk returns to the genre and the network as Oh Hyun Jae, a genius profiler who disappeared from society after losing his fiancée in an explosion triggered by a serial killer. Explaining why he decided to appear in “Tell me what you saw,” said Jang Hyuk, “I had high hopes that I would be able to create a new character different from” Voice. “

He continued, “Oh Hyun Jae is a mentally closed character. I think about a lot and have prepared various accessories to make an impact. It was as if Oh Hyun Jae had such deep pain that he got lost after the explosion. I work hard to better describe his loss and his pain. “

Regarding the script, Jang Hyuk commented, “I was intrigued by the development of the story and how Oh Hyun Jae is a character who investigates and knows the overall psychology behind a case, but was traumatized by the criminal that he was chasing and trying to overcome that. trauma in prosecuting this criminal. “

He concluded: “I am excited. I have more expectations than feelings of burden. I am working hard to create a good project that will meet the expectations of viewers. Please wait for it impatiently. “

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:30 pm KST and will be available on Viki!

