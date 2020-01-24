Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon are dedicated to their profession behind the scenes of “Tell me what you saw”

The next OCN drama “Tell Me What You Saw” shared some behind the scenes photos of its main actors on set!

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a thriller about a genius profiler who has lost everything (Jang Hyuk) and a detective with a photographic memory (Girls’ Generation Sooyoung) as they work together to track down a serial killer . Jin Seo Yeon is also co-featured as head of the Provincial Special Detectives Division.

In the backstage photos, Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon are entirely dedicated to their profession, studying scripts on paper or on their phones when the cameras are not running. However, the actors also maintain the atmosphere on the light and energized set by working together and displaying smiles when they are not working.

The drama production team shared their wishes for the Lunar New Year and said, “We are working hard to improve the quality of production as we approach the first episode. Please wait for it impatiently. “

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:50 pm KST and will be available on Viki.

