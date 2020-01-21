Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk examine male role offerings in new mystery romantic drama

Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk could play together in a new drama!

On January 21, Ilgan Sports announced that Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk will star in the next KBS 2TV drama “Born Again”. Following reports, a source from their agency YG Entertainment shared: “Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk are currently reviewing (casting offers for) ‘Born Again’.”

“Born Again” tells the story of a detective, his lover and a serial killer who loved the detective’s lover. Although their life ended 32 years ago, death became a new beginning for them when they reincarnated as a prosecutor, bone archeology instructor and medical student, reviving their twisted fate again.

Jang Ki Yong is in talks to play the role of Cha Hyung Bin, who was a detective in 1986 and was reborn in 2020 as prosecutor Kim Soo Hyuk of the excavation team. Although it has a clean and cold impression, it is full of passion inside. He’s also a tough character who says whatever he wants, whether it hurts someone or makes them uncomfortable.

Lee Soo Hyuk is in talks to play a 1986 serial killer who will turn into medical student Cheon Jong Beom in 2020. With large proportions, flawless skin and a somber look on an expressionless face, he is the embodiment of foot of a beautiful statue. He also checks people around him without their knowledge and makes them want to get his approval.

“Born Again” will be produced by director Jin Hyung Wook and written by screenwriter Jung Soo Mi. The drama should be presented in April.

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Search: WWW” below!

Watch now

Watch Lee Soo Hyuk in “Lucky Romance” below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?