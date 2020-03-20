Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, And Lee Soo Hyuk Comment On Their Teamwork And Chemistry In “Born Again”

Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk amped up the anticipation for future KBS 2Tv set drama “Born Once more.”

Described as a “mystery melodrama about reincarnation,” “Born Again” will inform the tale of 3 persons and their intertwined fates, which continue being interconnected even as they direct new lives right after staying reincarnated. Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk will each individual be having on two distinct roles in the drama.

Jang Ki Yong shared, “The environment at the website is total of power. Both the director and the author lead with passion, and so do the actors. In specific, the output team is paying extra consideration to the scenes from the ’80s.”

Jin Se Yeon commented about her two co-stars, “As quickly as I saw Jang Ki Yong, he seriously felt like [his character] Gong Ji Chul, so I was amazed. The way he gazed at [my character] Jung Ha Eun with pure eyes seriously left an effect on me. As quickly as I met Lee Soo Hyuk, he was really considerate and caring, so I’m grateful to him.”

Lee Soo Hyuk said, “I’m having exciting filming in a genuinely comfy ambiance. In the drama, we went to the countryside to movie several times to convey the experience of the ’80s, so the actors talked a good deal to every single other and bought closer quicker.”

“Born Again” will premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

Source (1)

