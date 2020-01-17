Jang Ki Yong surprises Lee Sung Kyung with a gift sent to the “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

Jang Ki Yong has shown his support for Lee Sung Kyung’s new drama “Romantic Dr. 2”!

On January 17, the actress shared photos of a coffee truck sent by Jang Ki Yong. She wrote, “Jang Cutie’s surprise gift. Thank you.”

In an attached clip, Lee Sung Kyung poses next to a sign that says “Good luck to” Dr. Romantic 2 ’and Lee Sung Kyung! I will run whenever Lee Sung Kyung (Eun Jae) calls! Eun Jae is the name of Lee Sung Kyung’s character in the SBS series.

She turns around when a staff member asks her from behind the phone. Hinting at the time, Lee Sung Kyung jokingly added in the hashtag, “Ji Yu hits me very hard if I don’t pose as instructed.”

The banner on the top of the truck also says, “I” encourage actress Lee Sung Kyung and everyone who works on “Dr. Romantic 2 ’! From actor Jang Ki Yong. “

Lee Sung Kyung and Jang Ki Yong became friends during modeling before making their debut as actors. The actress made a special appearance in her first drama of 2014 “C’est bien, c’est d’amour” where they interpreted a couple. The two old models stayed close while building impressive acting careers.

She currently plays in “Dr. Romantic 2, “which boasts of a stellar cast including Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Suk Kyu and has maintained high ratings, including a personal best of 19.9 percent.

