Jang Ki Yong talks about taking on various roles as an actor, his hobbies, etc.

Jang Ki Yong shared his thoughts on his acting career!

On January 21, Jang Ki Yong presented his various expressions through a black and white photo session for the February issue of Vogue Korea.

During the interview, Jang Ki Yong talked about presenting his different sides while acting. He explained that he was often surprised to discover aspects of himself that he did not know he could represent by acting. When asked if being able to show a different appearance was an important factor in deciding on his next project, he replied, “Anyone can play someone tall and handsome. Rather than that, I want to discover myself while acting in a world that I have not known. “

Jang Ki Yong also revealed that his strength lies in trying new things despite his fears and concerns. He explained that even though he was already 20 years old when he tried skiing for the first time, he really enjoyed trying sports he had never practiced before, and added that he was currently learning boxing. . Jang Ki Yong also shared that he enjoys listening to all kinds of music in everyday life, revealing, “I listen to a lot of songs and I keep humming the songs that get stuck in my head or the songs that fit to my voice so that I can sing them when I go to karaoke with my friends. I could also sing at a fan meeting. “

On his recent project “Search: WWW”, shared Jang Ki Yong, “Mo Geon is the type to be simple when it comes to love. It’s a foreign style to me. This was fun and my chemistry with Im Soo Jung was also enjoyable. ‘Search: WWW’ was a project that allowed me to mature differently as an actor. There were certain aspects that I lacked, but I am grateful to have met such a character in his twenties. “

The actor revealed that he was the type of person who found it hard to hide his emotions on his face, jokingly adding that he was bad at playing the Mafia game because of it. He also shared that when he is alone, he enjoys walking along the Han River while listening to music and watching movies he enjoyed when he was younger, such as “Toy Story” and “Mulan “. Jang Ki Yong also shared that his playlist included his favorite idol group HOT, as well as other artists such as Brown Eyes, Kim Kwang Seok, SG Wannabe and KCM.

Jang Ki Yong, almost reaching the end of his twenties, shared, “I don’t read too much to be 30. Time will continue anyway. ”He said he was curious to see what kind of atmosphere he was going to give. extinguished once he reached the age of 30, adding that he did not regret going back to his 20 years.

Jang Ki Yong recently finished filming the next movie “Sweet and Sour” (literal translation), and is currently in talks to star in the new mystery drama “Born Again” (literal translation).

