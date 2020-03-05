jang-ki-yong-transforms-into-a-lone-wolf-for-approaching-drama-“born-again”

Jang Ki Yong is giving off lonely vibes with his new drama role.

KBS2’s future Monday-Tuesday drama “Born Again” is a reincarnation drama about a detective, the detective’s lover, and a serial killer who cherished the detective’s lover. Their life ended 32 several years in the past but their fates grow to be entangled once more when they are reincarnated into new life. The drama stars Jang Ki Yong, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Jin Se Yeon.

Actively playing dual roles, Jang Ki Yong is Gong Ji Chul in the 1980s, even though in 2020, Jang Ki Yong is the elite medical student Chun Jong Bum.

The recently introduced stills display Jang Ki Yong as the lone wolf Gong Ji Chul, who refuses to share the destiny of his purely evil father. The scar underneath his still left eye raises thoughts as to what types of activities he has seasoned in his lifestyle. In one particular image, Jang Ki Yong is inside the secondhand bookstore Outdated Foreseeable future. It will be appealing to see what provides him to the bookstore and how he is connected to its owner Jung Ha Eun (played by Jin Se Yeon).

The producers of “Born Again” shared, “You will be ready to see a side of Jang Ki Yong that you have not witnessed prior to. He is explicitly portraying the intricate and mysterious aura of Gong Ji Chul. Make sure you check out the premiere to see what tales Gong Ji Chul has to convey to and how Jang Ki Yong has reworked for the function.”

“Born Again” is slated to start airing in April.

