Jang Nara, Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, And Jung Gun Joo Maintain Script Examining For Approaching Rom-Com

tvN’s impending passionate comedy drama, “Oh My Baby” (literal title), has introduced images from its first script studying.

“Oh My Baby” tells the story of a 39-year-outdated lady who would like to have a little one without having having married. Just when she provides up on enjoy, 3 guys stroll into her lifestyle. It is written by Noh Sun Jae (“Mirror of the Witch“) and directed by Nam Gi Hoon (“Voice Time 3,” “Beauty Inside of,” “Tunnel“).

Jang Nara, Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, and Jung Gun Joo make up the principal forged. Supporting actors involve Jang Kwang, Kim Hye Alright, Kim Jae Hwa, Son Eun Website positioning, Park Soo Ah (formerly recognized as Following School’s Lizzy), Yoo Seung Mok, Jun Jin Gi, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Mi Do, Wang Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hwa.

At the script reading through, director Nam Gi Hoon claimed, “I intention to make a enjoyment drama that can be relatable to viewers by telling the reasonable stories and worries of females that we did not know just before.” Screenwriter Noh Sunshine Jae extra, “It is a story about discovering your possess contentment in its place of attempting to live up to society’s criteria.”

Jang Nara plays Jang Ha Ri, the deputy division head at a parenting magazine. The actress explained, “She is a very cheerful character who is also honest and does not cover what she thinks or feels. The tale is about uncomfortable grownups attempting to find their person happiness. I imagine quite a few persons can relate to stories about relationship, love, and being pregnant. There will be situations when you get emotional, but there are also a whole lot of comedian scenes, so you can enjoy without having experience pressured.”

Go Joon performs freelance photographer Han Yi Sang, who is a business believer in the single lifetime. Park Byung Eun plays Yoon Jae Youthful, a near buddy of Jang Ha Ri, who woke up one particular day to all of a sudden uncover himself a solitary father. Jung Gun Joo performs Choi Kang Eu Tteum, a new staff at the parenting journal whose innocence leads him in interesting directions.

Jang Kwang performs President Jo, Kim Hye Okay plays Lee Okay Ran, Kim Jae Hwa plays Shin Jung Hwa, Son Eun Search engine optimization performs Kang Mok Youthful, Park Soo Ah (Lizzy) performs Choi Hyo Joo, Yoo Seung Mok plays Kim Chul Joong, Jun Jin Gi plays Department Head Lee, Jo Hee Bong performs Nam Soo Chul, Lee Mi Do plays Kim Eun Young, Wang Ji Hye performs Search engine marketing Jung Won, and Kim Jung Hwa performs Jung In Ah.

The “Oh My Baby” generation staff members produced a assertion that claimed, “Jang Nara, Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, and Jung Gun Joo synchronized correctly with their figures. The environment at the script reading through was cheerful many thanks to their enthusiasm. Through the chemistry of these four actors, a manufacturing that men and women can relate to and laugh will be born. Be sure to glimpse forward to it.”

“Oh My Baby” will premiere someday in Might soon after the finish of “Memorist.”

