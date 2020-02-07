Jang Nara’s next Rom-Com confirms Go Joon, Park Byung Eun and Jung Gun Joo for the main cast

The next tvN drama “Oh My Baby” has confirmed that the actors Go Joon, Park Byung Eun and Jung Gun Joo will join Jang Nara in the main cast.

“Oh My Baby” is a romantic comedy about a 39 year old woman who wants to have a child without getting married. Just when she gives up love, three men enter her life. The drama is a collaboration between the writer Noh Sun Jae of “Mirror of the Witch” and the director Nam Ki Hoon of “Voice Season 3”, “Beauty Inside” and “Tunnel”.

Jang Nara plays Jang Ha Ri, the deputy department head in a parenting magazine. Jang Ha Ri is a workaholic who is beautiful and talented in her work, but gave up dating her 10 years ago. However, the only thing she cannot give up is having her own child.

Go Joon is freelance photographer Han Yi Sang, who enjoys his single life and is always on the lookout for new hobbies. He goes down on the wrong foot with Jang Ha Ri, after which the unfortunate events continue.

Park Byung Eun plays Yoon Jae Young, a pediatric expert who woke up one day as a single father. He is a close friend of Jang Ha Ri, and even when they squabble, they take good care of each other.

Jung Gun Joo is Choi Gang Eu Tteum, a newcomer to parenting magazine. Just as the name suggests, he is an icon of optimism, and he only has eyes for his boss Jang Ha Ri.

A source from the drama said: “With the talented and charming actors Jang Nara, Go Joon, Park Byung Eun and Jung Gun Joo confirmed for our casting, we feel very confident. We will come back to you soon with a beautiful relatable drama. “

“Oh My Baby” should be released in the first half of 2020.

