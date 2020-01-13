Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah and son Hyun Joo confirmed for upcoming JTBC Crime drama

Loading...

Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah and Son Hyun Joo are confirmed to star in a new JTBC drama called “Model Detective” (literal translation).

“Model Detective” is an investigative drama about criminals on detectives who never give up to find the ugly truth, and it will portray the real world of detectives who want to catch the culprit until the end.

Son Hyun Joo will play Gang Do Chang, an 18-year-old detective armed with tenacity and loyalty unique to the investigation team. His investigative methods are based on experience and personal relationships rather than scientific inquiry or excellent reasoning. His Hyun Joo exudes a strong presence in each production with his skills as a veteran actor, so that viewers are impatient for the actor transformation he will make through “Model Detective”.

Jang Seung Jo will play Oh Ji Hyuk, a nine-year-old elite detective who does not share his feelings with others because of the pain he felt when he was young. He is not influenced by money and power, even with the enormous wealth he inherited from his uncle. Jang Seung Jo draws attention to the way he will portray Oh Ji Hyuk, insightful and insightful.

Lee Elijah will be Jin Seo Kyung, a five-year reporter for Jeonghan Daily, one of the four main daily newspapers in Gyeonggi Province. She is often misunderstood because of her fiery personality, but pushes firmly through her ideas without being intimidated by any outside pressure. Lee Elijah draws in anticipation of his transformation for his new role.c

The production crew said: “Model Detective” added to the fun of breaking the formula while having the merits of an investigative drama. Based on the close coverage of real-life detectives, we ask your attention and expectations to see how actors Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo and Lee Elijah will capture the real world of true detectives with their unique presence and exceptional acting skills. “

