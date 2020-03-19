Janta’s curfew this Sunday, not coming out, Prime Minister Modi urges people to contact coronavirus – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the country to honor the “Janta curfew” on Sunday (March 22nd) while addressing the state on government measures to combat coronaviruses.

“I ask for your support for ‘Janata Curfew’. The police watch will be on the program from 7am to 9pm on Sunday, March 22,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The prime minister said it would be a symbol of self-control,” the prime minister said, adding that every person in the country should select 10 people and inform them – by phone, etc. – and persuade them to stay home.

He also shared two mantras for the fight against coronavirus Covid-19, which affected more than 2,000,000 people and killed more than 8,000 people. “The two mantras are: dismissal and self-control,” the prime minister said.

He said the measure would be “in the interest of the country to monitor us and prepare us for future challenges.”

The Prime Minister said that the police hourly rate would not be applicable to those involved in basic services such as health care, media, etc.

There are emergency workers in the field who are more likely to get infected but are doing their job, PM Modisaid acknowledging the contribution of health care staff and other such workers.

“I want to thank all these people on March 22nd. And the way it is done can unite the citizens, “he said.” At 5 pm we will stand at the door or on the balcony for five minutes to thank them … bowing … we will encourage them, “Modi added.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus epidemic has brought the entire human race into crisis, “Modi said in his 30-minute television address to the nation.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has reached 173. Three people have been killed – one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Countries around the world have called for more drastic measures to curb pandemic disease, which has now surpassed more than 2,00,000 cases and more than 8,000 deaths globally.

