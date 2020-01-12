January Boy Brand Member Brand Reputation Revelations

Loading...

The Korean Business Research Institute has released the brand reputation rankings for individual members of boy groups for the month of January!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of indices of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness of 598 members of the boys’ group, using voluminous data collected from December 10, 2019 to January 11 2020.

Jimin of BTS ranked first for the 13th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 9,287,381, down 6.17% from the previous month. The high ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Golden Disc”, “Times Square” and “ARMY”, while his highest cognates included “beautiful”, “sweet” and “donate”. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 82.08% of positive reactions.

BTS ‘V reached second place with a brand reputation index of 6,122,361 this month.

In third place was Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, who arrived with an index of 5,780,405 for January.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

Jimin from BTS BTS’s V ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Changmin from TVXQ The Rowoon of SF9 BTS Jin BIGBANG G-Dragon BTS Jungkook RM of BTS BTS Suga J-Hope from BTS Baekhyun from EXO NU’EST Minhyun SF9 Dawon Jung Yong Hwa of CNBLUE Chani from SF9 Jinyoung from GOT7 Leeteuk Super Junior Kyuhyun Super Junior EXO Suho Block B’s Park Kyung P.O of block B EXO Chanyeol Lee Dae Hwi of AB6IX BIGBANG’s Taeyang EXO’s Kai WINNER Song Mino SEVENTEEN’s Jun EXO Sehun NU’EST Baekho

