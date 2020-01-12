January Boy Brand Member Brand Reputation Revelations

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
76
January Boy Brand Member Brand Reputation Revelations
The Korean Business Research Institute has released the brand reputation rankings for individual members of boy groups for the month of January!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of indices of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness of 598 members of the boys’ group, using voluminous data collected from December 10, 2019 to January 11 2020.

Jimin of BTS ranked first for the 13th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 9,287,381, down 6.17% from the previous month. The high ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Golden Disc”, “Times Square” and “ARMY”, while his highest cognates included “beautiful”, “sweet” and “donate”. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 82.08% of positive reactions.

BTS ‘V reached second place with a brand reputation index of 6,122,361 this month.

In third place was Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, who arrived with an index of 5,780,405 for January.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

  1. Jimin from BTS
  2. BTS’s V
  3. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  4. Changmin from TVXQ
  5. The Rowoon of SF9
  6. BTS Jin
  7. BIGBANG G-Dragon
  8. BTS Jungkook
  9. RM of BTS
  10. BTS Suga
  11. J-Hope from BTS
  12. Baekhyun from EXO
  13. NU’EST Minhyun
  14. SF9 Dawon
  15. Jung Yong Hwa of CNBLUE
  16. Chani from SF9
  17. Jinyoung from GOT7
  18. Leeteuk Super Junior
  19. Kyuhyun Super Junior
  20. EXO Suho
  21. Block B’s Park Kyung
  22. P.O of block B
  23. EXO Chanyeol
  24. Lee Dae Hwi of AB6IX
  25. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
  26. EXO’s Kai
  27. WINNER Song Mino
  28. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  29. EXO Sehun
  30. NU’EST Baekho

