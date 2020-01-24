January Dramatic Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announcement

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking this month for dramatic actors!

The ranking was determined by an analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction and community indices data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas aired between December 22 and January 23.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”, topped this month’s lists, # 1 and # 2, respectively. Top-ranked phrases in word analysis Hyun Bin’s keys included “Son Ye Jin”, “notes” and “malicious rumors”, while his highest associated terms included “cool”, “love” and “collect”.

The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 71.22% of positive reactions, and his total brand reputation index for the month amounted to 9,152,460. Meanwhile, his co -star Son Ye Jin scored a brand reputation index of 7,202,962 for January.

Ahn Hyo Seop, who currently plays in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”, comes in third with a brand reputation index of 5,935,172.

Namgoong Min, the star of the SBS “Stove League”, took fourth place with an index of 4,981,206, while “Dr. 2 inch romantic star Lee Sung Kyung completed the top 5 with a score of 3,976,354.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

Hyun bin Son Ye Jin Ahn Hyo Seop Namgoong Min Lee Sung Kyung Park Eun Bin Han Suk Kyu Seo Hyun Jin Jo Yeo Jeong Kim Jung Hyun Joo Sang Wook Seo Ji Hye Oh Na Ra Park Young Gyu Ha Ji Won Kim Bo Ra Han Da Gam Ahn Jae Hyun Seol In Ah Cha Ye Ryun Yoon Kye Sang Kim Joo Heon Jin Se Yeon 2 p.m. Taecyeon Oh Min Seok Oh yeon seo Lee Yeon Hee Oh Jung Se Lee Ji Hoon Shin Dong Wook

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung in the latest episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”below!

Watch now

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

