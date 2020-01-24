January Dramatic Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announcement

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking this month for dramatic actors!

The ranking was determined by an analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction and community indices data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas aired between December 22 and January 23.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”, topped this month’s lists, # 1 and # 2, respectively. Top-ranked phrases in word analysis Hyun Bin’s keys included “Son Ye Jin”, “notes” and “malicious rumors”, while his highest associated terms included “cool”, “love” and “collect”.

The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 71.22% of positive reactions, and his total brand reputation index for the month amounted to 9,152,460. Meanwhile, his co -star Son Ye Jin scored a brand reputation index of 7,202,962 for January.

Ahn Hyo Seop, who currently plays in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”, comes in third with a brand reputation index of 5,935,172.

Namgoong Min, the star of the SBS “Stove League”, took fourth place with an index of 4,981,206, while “Dr. 2 inch romantic star Lee Sung Kyung completed the top 5 with a score of 3,976,354.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

  1. Hyun bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
  3. Ahn Hyo Seop
  4. Namgoong Min
  5. Lee Sung Kyung
  6. Park Eun Bin
  7. Han Suk Kyu
  8. Seo Hyun Jin
  9. Jo Yeo Jeong
  10. Kim Jung Hyun
  11. Joo Sang Wook
  12. Seo Ji Hye
  13. Oh Na Ra
  14. Park Young Gyu
  15. Ha Ji Won
  16. Kim Bo Ra
  17. Han Da Gam
  18. Ahn Jae Hyun
  19. Seol In Ah
  20. Cha Ye Ryun
  21. Yoon Kye Sang
  22. Kim Joo Heon
  23. Jin Se Yeon
  24. 2 p.m. Taecyeon
  25. Oh Min Seok
  26. Oh yeon seo
  27. Lee Yeon Hee
  28. Oh Jung Se
  29. Lee Ji Hoon
  30. Shin Dong Wook

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung in the latest episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”below!

