January girls’ group brand reputation ranking announcement

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual members of girl groups!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indices of 476 girls group members, using voluminous data collected from December 16 to January 17 .

Red Velvet’s joy dominated the list this month after seeing an impressive 107.68% increase in his score since December. The idol achieved a total brand reputation index of 2,530,556 for January.

The high ranking phrases in Joy’s keyword analysis included “basketball”, “teaser” and “vacation”, while her highest related terms included “release”, “cute” and “adorable”. His positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 71.50 percent of positive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa took second place of the month with a brand reputation index of 2,247,977, while Seolhyun of AOA came in third with a score of 2,225,151 for January.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

  1. Red Velvet’s Joy
  2. Hwasa from MAMAMOO
  3. AOA Seolhyun
  4. TWICE Momo
  5. TWICE Jihyo
  6. TWICE’s Nayeon
  7. Irene of Red Velvet
  8. Sowon by GFRIEND
  9. BLACKPINK Jisoo
  10. Seulgi by Red Velvet
  11. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  12. TWICE’s Sana
  13. Jennie from BLACKPINK
  14. Chanmi d’AOA
  15. SinB by GFRIEND
  16. GFRIEND Umji
  17. JooE from MOMOLAND
  18. Dahyun from TWICE
  19. Nancy de MOMOLAND
  20. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  21. BLACKPINK Rosé
  22. ITZY’s Lia
  23. Eunha from GFRIEND
  24. MAMAMOO solar
  25. Jimin of AOA
  26. TWICE Jeongyeon
  27. Taeyeon of the generation of girls
  28. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  29. Jung Eun Ji of Apink
  30. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee

