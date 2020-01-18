January girls’ group brand reputation ranking announcement

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual members of girl groups!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indices of 476 girls group members, using voluminous data collected from December 16 to January 17 .

Red Velvet’s joy dominated the list this month after seeing an impressive 107.68% increase in his score since December. The idol achieved a total brand reputation index of 2,530,556 for January.

The high ranking phrases in Joy’s keyword analysis included “basketball”, “teaser” and “vacation”, while her highest related terms included “release”, “cute” and “adorable”. His positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 71.50 percent of positive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa took second place of the month with a brand reputation index of 2,247,977, while Seolhyun of AOA came in third with a score of 2,225,151 for January.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

Red Velvet’s Joy Hwasa from MAMAMOO AOA Seolhyun TWICE Momo TWICE Jihyo TWICE’s Nayeon Irene of Red Velvet Sowon by GFRIEND BLACKPINK Jisoo Seulgi by Red Velvet Red Velvet’s Wendy TWICE’s Sana Jennie from BLACKPINK Chanmi d’AOA SinB by GFRIEND GFRIEND Umji JooE from MOMOLAND Dahyun from TWICE Nancy de MOMOLAND Red Velvet’s Yeri BLACKPINK Rosé ITZY’s Lia Eunha from GFRIEND MAMAMOO solar Jimin of AOA TWICE Jeongyeon Taeyeon of the generation of girls Oh My Girl’s Hyojung Jung Eun Ji of Apink Oh My Girl’s Seunghee

Source (1) (2)

