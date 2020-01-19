January Idol Group brand reputation ranking announced

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month the brand reputation ranking for idol groups!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness indices of 100 idol groups, using large data collected from December 17 to January 18.

BTS retained its place at the top of the list with a total brand reputation index of 13,693,956 for January. The highest ranking phrases in the group keyword analysis included “Jimin”, “Jungkook” and “V”, while their highest related terms included “enjoy”, “cool” and “worry”. BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 52.83% of positive reactions.

Red Velvet reached second place this month after seeing a 35.83% increase in its score since December. The group of girls achieved a total brand reputation index of 7,793,658 for January.

EXO came in third with a total index of 7,658,217, marking a 23.24% increase in their score since last month.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

BTS Red velvet EXO TWICE BlackPink Mamamoo NU’EST AOA GFriend (G) I-DLE SEVENTEEN A pink ASTRO Oh my daughter MOMOLAND Generation of girls BIG BANG SF9 NCT Super Junior MONSTA X HOTSHOT WJSN Wandering children Got7 WINNER SMS SHINee itzy APRIL

Source (1)

