January men’s brand reputation rankings revealed

January men's brand reputation rankings revealed

The Korean Business Research Institute announced this month the brand reputation ranking for male advertising models!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from December 25 to January 26. The Korean Business Research Institute assessed the participation, communication, media and social values ​​of 50 male advertising models to calculate the total for each star. brand reputation index for January.

Gong Yoo tops the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,575,676. The actor’s highest cognate terms included “release,” “envy,” and “conversation,” while his analysis positivity-negativity revealed a score of 74.03% of positive reactions.

Celebrity chef Baek Jong Won took second place with a brand reputation index of 1,316,871, while singer Yang Joon He came third with a total index of 1,227,975 for January.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

  1. Gong Yoo
  2. Baek Jong Won
  3. Yang Joon Il
  4. Yoo Jae Suk
  5. Son Heung Min
  6. Hyun bin
  7. Lee Byung Hun
  8. Jo Jung Suk
  9. Kang daniel
  10. Kwon Sang Woo
  11. BIGBANG G-Dragon
  12. Namgoong Min
  13. Seo Jang Hoon
  14. Park Bo Gum
  15. Ha Jung Woo
  16. Jung Woo Sung
  17. Jang Sung Kyu
  18. Jung Joon Ho
  19. The Rowoon of SF9
  20. My dong seok
  21. Lee Sang Min
  22. Jun Hyun Moo
  23. Kang Ha Neul
  24. Shin Dong Yup
  25. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  26. Park Seo Joon
  27. Song Joong Ki
  28. Lee Si Eon
  29. Yang Se Hyung
  30. Lee Min Ho

Source (1)

Photo credit top right: Xportsnews

