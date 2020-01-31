January men’s brand reputation rankings revealed

The Korean Business Research Institute announced this month the brand reputation ranking for male advertising models!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from December 25 to January 26. The Korean Business Research Institute assessed the participation, communication, media and social values ​​of 50 male advertising models to calculate the total for each star. brand reputation index for January.

Gong Yoo tops the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,575,676. The actor’s highest cognate terms included “release,” “envy,” and “conversation,” while his analysis positivity-negativity revealed a score of 74.03% of positive reactions.

Celebrity chef Baek Jong Won took second place with a brand reputation index of 1,316,871, while singer Yang Joon He came third with a total index of 1,227,975 for January.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

Gong Yoo Baek Jong Won Yang Joon Il Yoo Jae Suk Son Heung Min Hyun bin Lee Byung Hun Jo Jung Suk Kang daniel Kwon Sang Woo BIGBANG G-Dragon Namgoong Min Seo Jang Hoon Park Bo Gum Ha Jung Woo Jung Woo Sung Jang Sung Kyu Jung Joon Ho The Rowoon of SF9 My dong seok Lee Sang Min Jun Hyun Moo Kang Ha Neul Shin Dong Yup ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Park Seo Joon Song Joong Ki Lee Si Eon Yang Se Hyung Lee Min Ho

