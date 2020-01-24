January tornadoes – KWWL

Tornadoes have been reported every month in Iowa over the years. That includes the winter months, although, as you can imagine, they are not common. January 24, 1967 was the day January came into the books.

A broken line of super cell thunderstorms (strong, long-lasting thunderstorms) developed along a cold front. On that day, 13 tornadoes were reported in Iowa, most of which caused F2 damage. However, there were two with F3 strength.

Eleven injuries have been reported in Iowa with one death: one child was killed in an F3 tornado west of Fort Madison.

In Missouri and Illinois, more tornadoes were reported using the same system, with more injuries but no additional deaths. If you want to read more about this tornadic outbreak, Click here,

Even more typical January weather that invaded the area until January 26th and left over a meter of snow in the Burlington area!

———————————

Tornadoes can and have occurred in Iowa all months of the year. January and February are rare and have not been recorded here since 1980. For the climatology of tornadoes between 1980 and 2016 Click here,