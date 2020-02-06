The average temperature for the bottom 48 was 35.5 ° F, 5.4 ° F above the 20th century average, making January 2020 the fifth warmest in the 126-year record. The warmer years were 2006, 1990, 1953 and 2012, with 2006 being the warmest January ever. With an average of 2 months, including December 2019, this year was the warmest in existence and exceeded December 2005 – January 2006 by 0.13 ° F. The average temperature has been above average for the past 2 months.

Above-average temperatures have been observed in the regions of the Great Lakes, the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, the southern plains and the West. Michigan finished fifth, Wisconsin and Rhode Island sixth warmest ever. No country in the bordering United States recorded average or below-average temperatures in January.

The temperatures in Michigan were so warm that most of the surface water temperatures in the Great Lakes remained above freezing. The basin-wide ice cover increased briefly towards the end of the month, but still only reached about 35% of the average for this season. Lake Erie is usually slightly more than 50% ice covered at this point, as of January 31 it was only 0.4%. Due to the low ice cover of the Great Lakes, snow events with lake effects became possible later in the season, which is also leading to higher seasonal snowfalls in Michigan, North Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania and West New York.

At the other end of the spectrum, Alaska was at an average January temperature of -6.2 ° F, which was 8.4 ° F below average. In 1970 this was the 13th coldest January of all time and the coldest January since 2012. The coldest average temperature in Alaska was reported to be -30.4 ° F for chickens, which was 9.5 ° below the average. The coldest low temperature was also recorded on January 10th for chickens at -62 ° F.

Average rainfall in the adjacent U.S. was 2.70 inches, 0.39 inches above average, making it the third wettest in existence. The Pacific Northwest and South received significantly above average rainfall and snowfall, with Washington fourth in the wettest and Oklahoma sixth in the records. This was not a wet time for the entire nation. Much of the southwest, Florida, parts of the High Plains and the northeast fell below average rainfall. In fact, Rhode Island had January sixth and Massachusetts tenth. Alaska also had its driest January since 2006, ranking 14th in the record.

