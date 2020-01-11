January women’s brands brand ranking announcement

Loading...

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking for girl groups this month!

Brand reputation ranking is determined by an analysis of consumer engagement, media coverage, interaction, and community indices from various groups of girls, using large data collected from December 9, 2019 as of January 10, 2020.

The top spot this month is Red Velvet, which had a total index of 9,159,395. This is a 74.48% increase from their score from last month. Red Velvet made a comeback at the end of December with the title song “Psycho”, which performed well on musical charts and won several trophies at concerts. “Psycho” was a keyword that often appeared in the big data collected, as well as the keyword “Wendy” after the member was injured during rehearsals for SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019.

In second place was BLACKPINK with a total index of 8,643,201, an increase of 27.68% from last month. BLACKPINK would be preparing for a comeback in early 2020, while their release in 2019, Kill This Love, made several year-end lists in terms of sales and critical acclaim.

In third place was the (G) I-DLE with a total index of 7,895,756, down 19.08% from last month. The group of girls continues to stand out from their appearance on Mnet’s “Queendom”, especially since they recently performed their latest hit song “Lion” at awards like the MBC Music Festival 2019 and the 34th Golden Disc Awards.

Check out the January top 30 below!

Red velvet BlackPink (G) I-DLE Mamamoo TWICE Oh my daughter A pink AOA itzy Generation of girls WJSN Lovelyz MOMOLAND APRIL GFriend DreamNote Dream Catcher LOONA everglow fromis_9 THE PARTY EXID f (x) YEARS Busters Cherry bullet Girls party CLC IZ * ONE girls with brown eyes

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?