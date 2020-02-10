The current account surplus rose 4.4 percent in 2019 to 20.06 trillion yen ($ 183 billion) over the previous year, supported by the first black ink in services trading due to the increased consumption of foreign tourists, government data showed on Monday.

The current account surplus, one of the largest areas of international trade, was the first increase in two years in 2019, despite the fact that the trade surplus had shrunk for the third consecutive year due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy, the Treasury Department said in a preliminary report.

Services trade, which includes freight shipping and passenger transport, posted a surplus of 175.8 billion yen in 2019, with the account in the black for the first time since the annual statistics began in 1996. In 2018, Japan had a billion dollar trade deficit of 806.2 yen.

Among the service components, the travel balance recorded a record 2.64 trillion yen surplus, an increase of 9.1 percent, supported by robust spending by Chinese and other foreign tourists.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 31.88 million in 2019, although the number of tourists from South Korea had declined sharply due to deteriorating bilateral relations, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

In 2019, the trade surplus declined 53.8 percent year-over-year to 553.6 billion yen, with exports 6.3 percent to 76.12 trillion yen and imports 5.6 percent to 75.56 Trillion yen declined.

The export of items such as auto parts to China, cars to the United States and steel to Thailand slowed down. A minister said a “global slump” in automobile sales had a significant impact on Japanese exports.

Imports also declined due to cheaper crude oils and slowed the demand for liquefied natural gas, the official said.

Primary income, which reflects foreign investment income, posted a surplus of 20.72 trillion yen, the third largest in existence, but fell 0.6 percent year over year.

In December alone, Japan had a current account surplus of 524.0 billion yen, an increase of 12.8 percent over the previous year, marking the 66th consecutive month in black ink.

In the month, the country had a trade surplus of 120.7 billion yen and a trade surplus in services of 24.5 billion yen. Primary income was in excess of ¥ 400.1 billion.