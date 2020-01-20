Japan Abe reconciles with South Korea, dispute could be eased | world

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech at a parliamentary session in Tokyo on October 4, 2019. – Kyodo pic via Reuters

TOKYO, January 20 – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today that South Korea is its “most important neighbor” and that the two core values ​​matched the year.

The comment comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed last week that the two countries work together to solve the problem of war forced laborers, and described Japan as “our closest neighbor”.

Some steps have also been taken in recent months to refurbish the fence, including Seoul’s reversal of its decision to end an intelligence contract with Japan and Tokyo’s partial relaxation of restrictions on the export of high-tech materials to South Korea.

“In an increasingly difficult security environment in Northeast Asia, diplomacy with neighboring countries is extremely important,” Abe told Parliament in his keynote speech.

“South Korea is essentially the main neighbor with which Japan shares core values ​​and strategic interests.”

In a parliamentary speech in October, Abe described South Korea only as an “important neighbor”.

But Abe and Moon met in China in December and stressed the need to improve relations, officials from both sides said.

Moon also said that South Korea would be actively involved in the success of this year’s Olympic Games in Japan at a press conference last week, and he hoped the sporting event would be a good opportunity to fundamentally improve relationships.

Relations between Japan and South Korea, two of the U.S.’s top Asian allies, fell to their lowest level in decades after the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies to compensate some wartime forced laborers in 2018.

According to Japan, the matter was settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral relations after the Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

“I sincerely hope that South Korea will honor the commitments between the two countries and work towards building forward-looking relationships,” Abe said in his Monday speech. – Reuters