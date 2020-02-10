Japan and the former Kingdom of Hawaii

HONOLULU – The accused US President was acquitted and the House Speaker disrupted her copy of the Union State address. The new outbreak of the corona virus forced Tokyo to strictly quarantine a cruise ship. But despite all the things that have happened in the world over the past week, my thoughts have gone on the history of Hawaii and its relationship with Japan.

Before I came here on vacation, I had imagined that many of the millions of Hawaii tourists must be Asians from the Far East each year. In fact, the street talk is on Kalakaua Avenue, a popular shopping area in Honolulu, in either Japanese, Korean, or Chinese.

Contrary to conventional wisdom in Japan, most people who visited Hawaii in 2018 were American, with 6.4 million out of 10 million visitors.

This year there were only 1.5 million Japanese visitors. It was more surprising that South Korean and Chinese visitors only counted 228,350 and 123,246, respectively. I’m almost certain that the vast majority of Asian visitors don’t know that there was an independent kingdom in Hawaii at the end of the 18th century and that the kingdom, through the participation of US agents and citizens in a coup d’état that started in January, was overthrown in 1893.

A brief study of Hawaii’s history, inspired by appearances on Waikiki Beach, clarified the geopolitical reality and strategic importance of this beautiful island state.

1. The Kingdom of Hawaii sought a confederation with the Japanese Empire.

In 1881 King Kalakaua of Hawaii went on a world tour. He had tried to protect the Hawaiian culture, identity and population by importing Asian or Pacific workers from extinction by foreign powers. When he visited Japan, he met with Emperor Meiji and signed a bilateral immigration agreement.

King Kalakaua also offered the emperor a plan to place Hawaii under the protection of the Japanese Empire. He wanted to arrange a marriage between his niece Ka’iulani and the Japanese prince Yamashina. The offer was rejected because Tokyo feared that such a confederation would infuriate Washington.

2. The United States carried out a coup and conquered Hawaii by force.

In 1887, King Kalakaua was forced to sign a new constitution designed by white business people and lawyers. The new regulations reduced the king’s authority and the rights of native Hawaiians and immigrant non-white workers. The king died in 1891 and his sister, Queen Lili’uokalani, followed him.

The Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown by a coup that began on January 17, 1893. US citizens and other foreigners living in Honolulu carried out the coup against the Queen, with 160 US Marines called to “protect the US interests” of revolutionaries, the Republic of Hawaii founded in 1894.

The rebel’s ultimate goal was to annex Hawaii to the United States. After repeated bloodshed in Hawaii, the islands were finally annexed by the United States in 1898.

3. Native Hawaiians must be remembered and honored.

State law in Hawaii is currently working on a draft resolution calling on the governor to “convene a blue ribbon commission to investigate and reconcile past, present, and future issues for Hawaiian natives, the state of Hawaii, and to formulate and the United States. “This is part of the Hawaiian sovereignty movement’s efforts to empower and regulate the native Hawaiians. Some even demand reparations from the United States for the fall of the Queen in 1893 and for “prolonged military occupation” after its annexation in 1898.

It should be noted that the US Congress passed a joint resolution in 1993 that recognized the overthrow of the kingdom “with the active participation of agents and citizens” of the United States, and that “the native Hawaiian people never directly gave up their claims to their inherent country sovereignty . “

4. What if Hawaii and Japan had formed a confederation?

There are no “accidents” in history, such as Edward Hallett Carr, a Cambridge University historian, in “What Is History?” Wrote. Had Japan annexed Hawaii, a war between Japan and the United States over the Pacific might have failed much earlier and ended in a US victory over Japan.

In 1898, the Spanish-American War was fought and won by the United States, after which the United States acquired Spain’s property in the Pacific, including the Philippines. Tokyo was a wise decision not to form a confederation with Hawaii. Otherwise, the United States might have colonized Japan.

If the Japanese prince had married a Hawaiian princess, the streets and paths in Hawaii would have been much narrower and winding. Hawaii’s official languages ​​could have been Hawaiian and Japanese. But a federal government or a federal system could not have lasted long.

Hawaii is a peaceful Aloha state with a tragic story for the native Hawaiians. Young visitors from Japan may not be aware of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Waikiki Beach has long been taken over by Japanese tourists. The pen and money seem to be more powerful than the sword.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Research Director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies.