Japan and the United States agree to tighten controls on the sale of defense hardware

Tokyo and Washington have agreed to tighten control in advance of contracts for the sale of US defense equipment to Japan.

The agreement was reached on Wednesday at a meeting in Tokyo between the Japanese acquisition, technology and logistics agency and the United States defense cooperation agency in response to a number of problems related to Japanese defense equipment procurement as part of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

Participants agreed to hold regular meetings to confirm whether such contracts were fully implemented, purchased goods were delivered, and overpaid money was returned.

Hirofumi Takeda, Commissioner of the Japanese Agency, and Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, Director of the US Agency, attended the meeting.

The United States accepted a Japanese proposal for regular meetings between Japanese liaison officers in the United States and the United States agency to investigate the causes of delivery delays. The United States also agreed to strengthen the lower-level meetings proposed by Tokyo.

According to the Japanese authority, there were 132 cases in which no defense equipment worth ¥ 32.6 billion had been delivered at the end of the 2018 financial year. No reimbursement of ¥ 49.3 billion was made in 263 cases.

The issue was highlighted last year by the Japanese Court of Auditors, who asked the Japanese Department of Defense to urge the US to take action to improve it.

Defense equipment procurement under the FMS program was ¥ 43.2 billion in 2011 [contractually agreed]. The government of the now demolished Democratic Party of Japan was responsible for this.

Under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also President of the Liberal Democratic Party, the amount has increased and reached 701.3 billion yen in the 2019 financial year to March this year.

“The government needs to ensure better accountability,” said a Japanese agency official.

