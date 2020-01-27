Japan begins the second removal of spent MOX fuel from the nuclear reactor

TSURUGA, FUKUI PREF. – The operator Kansai Electric Power Co. announced on Monday that rare spent fuel elements from plutonium-uranium mixed oxide were removed in a nuclear reactor in central Japan.

The removal of MOX fuel rods from the No. 3 reactor at Takahama Nuclear Power Plant in Fukui Prefecture is the second such operation in Japan after the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant removal in Ehime Prefecture earlier this month.

By Wednesday, Kansai Electric plans to remove eight of the 28 MOX fuel rods that have been used in the reactor since December 2010.

The eight MOX fuel rods are replaced by uranium.

The Osaka-based company also plans to remove 73 uranium fuel rods from the reactor, which is currently undergoing regular maintenance.

Kansai Electric said it will temporarily store the spent MOX fuel rods in a factory cooling pool because Japan has no reprocessing facilities for them, despite the government and utility companies intending to reuse the plutonium extracted in the reprocessing of the used Mox fuel.

The MOX fuel, which consists of plutonium and uranium and is obtained from the reprocessing of spent fuel elements, was first used in a Japanese nuclear power plant in 2009.

The government and energy industry have promoted the use of the fuel and believe it is a key component of Japan’s low-resource nuclear fuel recycling program and can help the country reduce its plutonium supply, which can be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Kansai Electric announced that the third unit of the four-reactor plant in Takahama would go back in operation at the beginning of April and restart a month later. The three other units at the Takahama plant are also offline due to regular inspections.