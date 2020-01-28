Japan coach Julio Lamas outlines the goals for the team ahead of the upcoming Asian Cup qualification

Japanese men’s head coach Julio Lamas said it was no surprise that his team had not played as well as they hoped at the FIBA ​​World Cup last year.

Instead, he insisted that development take place day after day.

However, the Argentine said on Tuesday that he would focus on the upcoming FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers before starting to build his squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Akatsuki Five will meet China at Chiba Port Arena on February 21 and meet Taiwan three days later in Taipei to start their Asia Cup campaign. The games in the first window will be the first for Japan since it played at the World Cup in China. There it finished 31st out of 32 participating nations with a 0-5 record.

Lamas stressed the importance of further improving Japanese players while solving problems, including shortcomings that plagued the squad at the World Cup in China last summer.

The 55-year-old added that the development of the Japanese national team was due to the team’s qualification for the World Cup and their rise in the world rankings from place 48 to place 38.

“There is no guarantee that other teams that have participated in the World Cup will not grow as fast as we do,” said Lamas before the 2020 games, publicly reminding his players through the media.

He continued: “We have to keep working hard to get closer to the level we saw at the World Cup. It was no surprise for us to hit the wall at the World Cup.

“We just have to gradually improve and maintain it and then improve it from there. , , , We will repeat that. “

Japan will start a 20-player training camp on February 10 to prepare for the Asian Cup qualification, and only 12 players will make the cut for the games in China and Taiwan.

One of the biggest questions for reporters is whether Lamas will convene a pair of recently naturalized players, Utsunomiya Brex’s Ryan Rossiter, and Chiba Jets attacker Gavin Edwards to fight for the only place in the squad for a naturalized player at international events be determined.

However, Lamas declined to reveal names that appear on the list of training camps and politely urged the media to wait for the list to be released.

Rossiter and Edwards, who have attended Siena College and the University of Connecticut, have expressed their desire to join the Japanese national team and take part in the Olympic Games.

“If that’s an option, I would definitely like to do it because it’s like everyone’s dream of playing so big on stage (the Olympics).” It would be really cool to represent the country, ”said Edwards of the opportunity to qualify for the Japanese national team after the Jets defeated the San-en NeoPhoenix 75-56 in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture on Saturday. “I would definitely be interested in that.”

The big man of Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Nick Fazekas, who received a Japanese passport in spring 2018, was one of the central elements for Japan, even at the World Cup.

In the meantime, Kai Toews is considered another potential participant in the training camp.

The 21-year-old signed with the Brex earlier this month after leaving the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in December.

Lamas said Toews, a 188 cm point guard, is “talented and physically blessed.”

The coach emphasized the importance of spirited competitions for his team, referring to both Japanese-born and naturalized Japanese. “It only brings something positive” to contribute to the development of the national team.

He said that whoever was called up to the national team wanted every training camp and game to be “an exam.”

“If you prove to the national team that you can play, you can earn your place,” said Lamas. “So it’s up to them.”

Lamas also commented on NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Lamas was a coach for his native Argentina and competed against Kobe and the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and 2012 in London.

The Argentine described Bryant as a “global basketball ambassador” who influenced people in sports around the world, not just in the United States.

“When I consider him a player, I have never seen someone like him who loves basketball as much as he does,” said Lamas.

He added that it was “the worst news I’ve heard in the past few days.”