Japan confirms six more quarantine cruise ship cases as coronavirus deaths exceed SARS toll

SHANGHAI / BEIJING / TOKYO – China increased the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, exceeded the number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003, and raised concern among people who affected the Prepare to return to work after a long New Year break.

Meanwhile, in Japan, six other people have tested positive for the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, a government source said on Sunday, increasing the total to 70.

In addition, around 100 people are reported to complain of physical problems, including fever.

Medical facilities have tested around 300 of the ship’s 3,700 passengers.

On Sunday evening, the confirmed cases in Japan were 96, including 70 on the Diamond Princess.

The cruise ship was quarantined after a passenger disembarking in Hong Kong was infected with the pneumonia virus.

Japan has the second largest number of confirmed cases outside of China, including cases on the ship. According to NHK, Singapore is in third place with 40 cases, followed by Thailand with 32, South Korea with 27 and Hong Kong with 26.

The Chinese authorities struggled to curb the spread of the disease and urged companies to add up to an additional 10 days to the annual vacation that was due to end in late January as the number of people who died and became infected increased.

Many of the otherwise lively cities in China have almost become ghost towns in the past two weeks when the rulers of the Communist Party ordered virtual blocks, canceled flights, closed factories, and kept schools closed.

The sight of an economy viewed as a workshop for the world that has sunk so deeply has also hurt international financial markets with stocks slumping and investors moving to safe havens like gold, bonds and the yen.

Even on Monday, a large number of jobs will remain closed and many employees will continue to work from home.

The new deaths on Saturday set a new daily record at 89, according to data from the National Health Commission, exceeding the 774 killed by SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

An American hospitalized in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the disease. A Japanese who died there was another alleged victim.

When millions of Chinese were ready to go back to work, Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent, showed the public’s dismay and distrust of official figures.

“What’s even more frustrating is that this is just the” official “data,” said one user.

“Don’t say anything else. We all know we can’t buy masks anywhere. Why are we still going to work?” Said a second.

“More than 20,000 doctors and nurses across the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still increasing?” Asked a third.

Of the coronavirus deaths, 81 were in Hubei Province, where the virus by far infected most people. New deaths in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, saw a rare decline.

New cases of infection fell on Saturday, the first drop since February 1, dropping below 3,000 to 2,656 cases. There were 2,147 cases in Hubei Province.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China was 37,198, as the Commission data showed.

Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic had peaked.

“Even if the reported cases peak, we don’t know what will happen to the unreported cases,” he said. “This is particularly a problem in some rural areas.”

According to official Reuters reports, the virus has spread to 27 countries and regions and infected more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese nationals.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

The youngest patients outside of China include five British citizens who live in the same chalet in a ski village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health authorities said. They fear further infections in a busy time in the ski season.

The five men, including a child, were in the same hut with a Brit who was believed to have contracted the virus in Singapore. They were not in serious condition, officials said.

France issued a new travel advice for its citizens and said it would not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked the children from China to voluntarily stay away from school for two weeks.

There were 64 confirmed cases of a cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

The island nation of Singapore has reported 40 cases of coronavirus, making it one of the most severely affected countries outside of China alongside Japan.

On Friday, the Singapore government increased the color response rate of the virus to orange, which was also believed to have occurred during the SARS and outbreak of H1N1 influenza in 2009. In response, the Singaporeans cleared supermarket shelves with rice, noodles, and toilet paper. On Sunday, the central bank of the Asian financial center advised financial institutions to step up precautionary measures for staff.

The government also said it organized a second evacuation flight for 174 Singaporeans and their family members in Wuhan.

The organizers of the Singapore Airshow 2020 believe that this week’s event will attract less than half of the visitors seen on the public days of the last show in 2018. The Pentagon has reduced the size of its delegation, and the US defense company Lockheed Martin Corp. they would not participate.

“It is getting worse and more scary. I fear for my family, every Singaporean and people around the world. Can our government not take more security measures?” Asked Ramesha Beham in a Facebook post.