[japan-confirms-six-new-coronavirus-infections-in-nagoya,-kyoto,-reports-kyodo]

Travellers wearing protecting confront masks are observed as they journey on a coach in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 3 — Japan these days verified 6 new coronavirus bacterial infections in Nagoya in central Japan, and Kyoto further west, Kyodo newswire reported.

Five of individuals are males and ladies in Nagoya, who in their sixties and eighties, with the new scenario in Kyoto is a girl in her fifties who had visited a music venue in Osaka that has been the supply of several bacterial infections, Kyodo explained. — Reuters