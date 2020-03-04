[japan-continue-to-planning-for-olympics-as-planned:-suga]



FILE Picture: Japan’s Main Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news meeting following the reshuffling of the Japanese cupboard at Key Minister Shinzo Abe’s official home in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is getting ready to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as prepared, the government’s leading spokesman explained on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed for the reason that of the coronavirus danger.

Chief Cupboard Secretary Yoshihide Suga created the comment at a common news convention.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had explained on Tuesday that Tokyo’s contract with the Global Olympic Committee “could be interpreted as allowing a postponement” till the end of the year, though she reiterated that the authorities remained fully commited to the Online games starting on July 24.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher Enhancing by Tom Hogue)